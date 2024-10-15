W/Siang DBA receives ASBA’s ‘best performer’ award

ITANAGAR, 14 Oct: The West Siang District Badminton Association (DBA) has been conferred the ‘best performer’ award by the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) for the session 2019-2024.

The Leparada DBA and the Papum Pare DBA received the ‘best coaching and development award’, while the Namsai DBA was given the ‘best organiser of the tournament’ award.

The awards were given in recognition of their continued efforts to promote badminton at the grassroots level across the state, as well as tokens of encouragement.

The awards were presented during the ASBA’s recently held annual general meeting.