Media bodies condemn attempt to assault reporter

ITANAGAR, Oct 14: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists and the Arunachal Press Club have strongly condemned the alleged harassment and attempt to assault Toram Melong, a reporter for ‘Hills News’, based in Pasighat in East Siang district.

The apex media bodies received a formal complaint from the reporter, stating that the incident occurred when he, along with his wife, was purchasing a birthday gift in Medical Chariali.

He said that three boys verbally abused him and used uncouth language after knowing that he worked for Hills News as a reporter.

Two of the boys – one of them intoxicated – attacked him. They snatched the phone of the reporter and also tried to attack his wife in a public space.

An FIR has been lodged by the journalist at the Pasighat police station.

The Pasighat Press Club has also condemned the incident and urged the authorities to take appropriate action.