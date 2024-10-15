Guv urges ex-servicemen to serve society

ITANAGAR, 14 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik called upon the ex-servicemen (ESM) to commit themselves to serving the society and contributing towards the progress of the nation.

Addressing the 10th Veteran Sainik Sammelan of the 2nd battalion of the Rajputana Rifles in Bhiwani (Haryana) on Sunday, the governor said that the ESM have defended the borders and secured the territorial integrity of the nation.

“Now, as you have transited into civilian life, your mission is far from over. With your exclusive skills, vigilance, strength and an unwavering sense of duty, you can contribute towards justice, equity and transparent governance,” he said.

He also advised them to motivate the youths of the day to join the Indian armed forces, which, he said, is one of the most respectable professions in the country.

Highlighting the welfare programme for the ESM, Parnaik underscored the self-employment schemes for them. A director-level officer from the directorate general resettlement in the army headquarters was also present to apprise the ESM of various opportunities. (Raj Bhavan)