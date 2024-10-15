Shocker & whiff of hope

Haryana, J&K Verdict

By Insaf

The verdict in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir polls comes both as a shocker and a whiff of fresh air. While political parties will go back to the drawing board, what is important is the way forward, particularly in J&K. But first Haryana. Stumped by arch-rival BJP scoring an unexpected remarkable hat trick in the northern state, Congress top brass is to set up a fact-finding committee to go into details of its shock loss. On Thursday last, party President Mallikarjun Kharge held a review meeting to discuss reasons for the ‘unexpected’ results. Reasons, it was said ranged from Election Commission to internal differences. A day earlier, its delegation submitted a memo to ECI seeking a probe into at least 20 complaints from Assembly constituencies including about EVMs functioning at 99% battery capacity whereas average EVMs were found to be operating at 60-70% capacity during counting. A sore loser? Instead, it needs to accept the real contributing factors: ‘over confidence’, ‘sheer infighting’, ‘over reliance on sitting MLAs’ and ‘rebel trouble’. It was a direct fight with BJP, but sadly failed to encash on the ‘anti-incumbency’ factor and remained Team B. It should perhaps learn a lesson from its rival i.e. the ability to bounce back after a setback in Lok Sabha. The fact-finding team must ask tough questions, and the grand old party learn from mistakes. Passing the buck is no solution.

J&K Step To Statehood

The stimulating participation of the voter finally offers much optimism in Jammu & Kashmir. An elected government after a decade. The winds of change must more importantly make Raj Bhavan shed its all-powerful role and allow people’s representatives to govern to achieve ‘peace, prosperity and development’. Omar Abdullah, unanimously elected as leader of NC legislature party on Thursday last, shall take over as Chief Minister with ally Congress and four independents’ support. His sentiments, expressed among others, need LG Sinha’s undivided attention. Said Omar: ‘There’s need for some relationship building… there is currently no relation between the incumbent and the Governor. J&K will not benefit if LG decides to be antagonistic…” Indeed, as under J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, Sinha has power to nominate 5 members to 95-member Assembly. But there’s ambiguity whether he can do so during government formation or later with aid and advice of council of ministers. While Abdullah has a comfortable majority, he needs to be cautious about the Centre given friction in non-BJP governments with Raj Bhavans. Besides, BJP having majority of seats in Jammu region, the divide must be bridged to achieve statehood as promised. People have expectations and their elected government must deliver, sooner the better.

Row Over Delhi CM House

From the chair (kursi) to the house (ghar), is how political attrition between Delhi’s Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor carries on. Or should we say ruling AAP and rival BJP. On Wednesday last, Chief Minister’s office said: ‘For first time in history of country, CM has been asked to vacate her house. The L-G has forcibly removed Atishi’s belongings at behest of BJP. Preparations are underway on L-G’s behalf to allot the residence (6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines) to a big BJP leader. BJP, in exile in Delhi for 27 years, now wants to capture CM’s residence.’ Atishi’s belongings were also removed from the residence, earlier occupied by predecessor Kejriwal, who gave up the chair till people re-elect him following involvement in liquor scam. The bungalow, said PWD, has been sealed, Atishi has the keys but not requisite allotment letter, which AAP refutes. But there’s a gameplan. An inventory of irregularities and cost overruns in refurbishing the house in 2020-2021 by Kejriwal and few PWD officials removed by vigilance department may only be tip of the iceberg. The huge costs in renovating the residence would certainly come in handy for the BJP in next year’s Assembly polls!

Ripple Effect In Maha

Maharashtra, heading for the polls next month, is seeing a ripple effect from ‘unexpected’ Haryana verdict for Congress. While INDIA bloc partners see Congress’ debacle due to going solo, the ruling Mahayuti government is eyeing OBC vote bank as a repeat strategy to win. On Thursday last, its Cabinet decided to request Centre to raise income limit to qualify for ‘non-creamy layer’ from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per year, gave nod to a draft ordinance to accord constitutional status to Maharashtra State SC Commission, among other steps to woo voters. On other side, parties in INDIA bloc, be it Shiv-Sena UBT, AAP, TMC, Left — all are now voicing Congress’ ‘over confidence’ getting the better of it in Haryana. ‘Where weak it banks on regional parties but ignores alliances where it thinks its strong’, is an emerging refrain. Congress will need to rethink seat-sharing strategy in Maharashtra (as MVA alliance) and Jharkhand (with JMM). It can ill-afford to ‘treat allies shabbily’ as all need to rally together against BJP. Moreso, as Haryana also gave this message: BJP made a comeback from the reversal in Lok Sabha polls and people’s mandate can change within four months!

Vacillating Bengal

West Bengal has more on its plate than it can handle. The agitating junior doctors, with nine representatives on a fast-unto-death demonstration, have supporters to put additional pressure on TMC government. Over 200 senior doctors across the state-run hospitals are submitting their resignations en masse in solidarity. Of these nearly 50 are from RG Kar hospital, joining the demand for justice for the institution’s rape and murder victim. So far, the doctors claim they have received nothing concrete from the state except ‘verbal assurances’ on their 10-point charter of demands such as to ensure a ‘thorough clean-up’ of the state healthcare system and step up their safety and security within medical college campuses. Sheer insensitivity. For why the doctors should wait till the Pujas are over! Enough is enough. The ruling dispensation would do well to remember the idiom: a stich in time saves nine. And sooner, the better. — INFA