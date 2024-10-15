Streamline DDSE appointment

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I am writing to draw the attention of the education minister and the education commissioner to a matter of grave concern regarding the prevailing practice of appointment to the post of deputy director of school education (DDSE) by the education department of Arunachal Pradesh.

The current procedure of appointment to the post of DDSE does not adequately consider the rank and seniority of officers, leading to instances where deserving and experienced officers are overlooked. This not only affects the morale of the officers but also impacts the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the department. A rank or post held by an officer and seniority is a crucial factor that reflects experience, dedication, and long-term contribution of an officer to the department. Ignoring higher-ranked and senior officers while appointing DDSEs can lead to dissatisfaction and demotivation among the officers.

There have been instances when lower-ranked officials, such as PGT, headmaster, vice-principal and DAEO have been appointed as DDSE in-charge of a district to command and control a higher ranked officer like the principal of a government higher secondary school (GHSS). Appointment of lower-ranked officer as DDSEs, bypassing more qualified and higher-ranked officers (principals) not only undermines the merit-based system but also demoralizes the deserving principals who have been overlooked despite their rank, seniority and experience.

Such practices can have long-term detrimental effects on the morale and efficiency of the department.

Furthermore, political favouritism in appointments of DDSEs not only erodes trust in the system but also sets a dangerous precedent. It encourages a culture where merit, hard work, and officers’ rank and seniority are disregarded, leading to widespread dissatisfaction and a decline in overall performance.

It is imperative that appointment of DDSEs is made based on the officer’s rank and seniority to ensure that the department functions effectively and maintains its integrity.

In the last few years, the education department of our state has been tirelessly working hard to uplift the education system; however, the department forgot to streamline the appointment of DDSEs. Sometimes it’s really frustrating to experience that higher-ranked officers are controlled by lower-ranked officers.

The lower-ranked official involved in such kind of appointment should also be ashamed of indulging in such unethical practices to secure a higher post which he/she does not deserved as many higher ranked officers are in the queue. This behaviour not only reflects poorly on the individual but also forces the higher authority to indulge in corrupt practices.

Therefore, through your esteemed daily, I, on behalf of all the principals of the secondary education department, would like to request the honourable education minister and the education commissioner to review the existing DDSE appointment policies and ensure that the officer’s rank and seniority are given due consideration. This will not only uphold the principles of fairness and justice but also enhance the morale and productivity of the officers.

A GHSS principal