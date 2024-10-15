Stringent action needed against cybercrimes

The arrest of two youths involved in cybercrime by the Naharlagun police raises several question marks. The youths, who belong to Arunachal Pradesh, targeted a girl with the motive of earning money in the porn world. As per the Naharlagun police, they created and later circulated fake pornographic videos featuring a local girl’s photo in a sexual act. The video was initially shared on the Telegram app under the name ‘Arunachal Girl’s VIP’, where it was made available to individuals in exchange for payment.

The victim went through immense mental trauma. Not only her, but the entire family must have gone through a harrowing time. This is the first time that cybercrime involving monetary gain has been reported in the state. Earlier, most of the cybercrimes reported from the state were due to relationships going sour and in some cases due to pure personal enmity. In this case, the accused did not know the victim and used her picture to develop pornographic content to earn money. This is not just a simple cybercrime; it also shows the complete death of morality in society. The Naharlagun police deserve appreciation for solving the case by arresting the two accused. They should be given the strongest punishment under the law for such a heinous crime.