River cleaning, water conservation prog underway in Basar

BASAR, 15 Oct: The 4th edition of the weeklong ‘River cleaning and water conservation programme’ was declared open by Leparada DC Atul Tayeng at the Hie bridge point here in the district on Tuesday morning.

The programme is one of the marked calendar events, organised under the aegis of social organisation Gumin Rvgo Kwalaju (GRK), from 14 to 21 October every year, with the aim of cleaning the rivers and other water bodies to balance the aquatic ecosystem, promote cleanliness and healthy atmosphere, and further conserve water through plantation and protection initiatives in the catchment areas.

On the first day of the programme on Tuesday, the two main rivers flowing through Basar township area – Kidi and Hie – were cleaned by dividing the participants – one starting from the Nyigam hanging bridge point (Kidi river) and the other from Hie bridge point (Hie river),

which eventually culminated at the confluence of both the rivers near the Nyodu bridge point.

Huge quantities of plastic waste and other garbage were collected and disposed of properly with the help of two garbage trucks provided by the urban development department and further engaging four tractors.

More than 550 people voluntarily participated in the programme. The participants comprised, among others, students and faculty members from the Government Model College and the government higher secondary school, jawans from the 49 Bn ITBP, and members of the GRK, the Leparada Youth Association, the Farmers Society of Leparada, and various NGOs and SHGs, led by River Cleaning and Conservation Committee chairman Rimik Riram and co-chairman Moken Basar.

Earlier, DSP Denim Boje administered the ‘cleanliness pledge’ to all the participants.

The weeklong programme will feature awareness campaigns, social service and other allied activities at various schools in and around Basar township.