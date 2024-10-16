Chug Valley youths urge visitors not to pluck cosmos flowers

[ Prem Chetry ]

CHUG, 15 Oct: Chug Valley in West Kameng district is adorned with ripened red rice fields, rivulets with fresh water, and cosmos flowers from October to mid-November, welcoming hundreds of visitors each week.

However, the youths of the valley have raised serious concern over the diminishing rate of cosmos flowers in the valley with each succeeding year over the last three years.

Leike Chomu, a resident of the village, implored visitors and picnickers not to pluck cosmos flowers. “Every year, the number of flowers is decreasing. People coming from Bomdila, Dirang and otherneighbouring regions pluck the flowers and destroy them,” she said.

“People pluck these flowers just for making floral crowns and bouquets to satiate their momentary desire,” Chomu added.

Leiki Khandu, a youth of the village, said, “Cosmos is the charm of our valley. People mostly visit the valley when cosmos are in full bloom. If visitors and picnickers destroy these flowers, no one would visit the valley during the cosmos season.”

Cosmos flowers contribute to the beauty of nature and support biodiversity. The flowers act as pests repellant. They repel the corn earworm (Helicoverpa zea), which is a threat to food crops.

Since Chug Valley is known for red rice, corn, millet, ragi and other supplementary crops, the declining growth rate of cosmos flowers in the valley may adversely affect the region, which can be a threat to the valuable staple crops.

Environmentally, cosmos flowers are essential as they support pollination and biodiversity, and provide food for animals and insects. These flowers attract butterflies, bees, and other pollinators that are essential for a healthy environment, and also provide food for birds, freshwater fish, and other wildlife.