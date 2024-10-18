Akhilesh Sahani signs on with English cricket club

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NIRJULI, 17 Oct: After Techi Doria, who was the first Arunachali to play for an English cricket club, Akhilesh Sahani will become the second from the state to play for another English cricket club.

Sahani has signed on to play for Truro Cricket Club (TCC) in the Cornwall Cricket Premier League,2025. Founded in 1813, the TCC regularly holds minor county fixtures and also holds first-class matches.

Sahani will travel to England next year to join TCC,and will be a part of the Cornwall Cricket Premier League. Born in 1994, he is an all-rounder who has represented the state in various tournaments. He played for the Arunachal cricket team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Ranji Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In the local league, Sahani plays for the Nirjuli Cricket Club, one of the top clubs in Arunachal Pradesh, and has been a consistent performer for the state. His selection into TCC marks a significant step forward in his cricketing career.

Talking to this daily, Sahani said that he is very excited and is looking forward to playing for TCC. “This is a proud moment for me and my family. The years of hard work and dedication is finally fruiting,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nirjuli Cricket Club chairman Tarh Nachung expressed delight over Sahani’s signing on for an English cricket club, and said that “it is a testament to the club’s effort in nurturing young talent.” He emphasised that “this opportunity will not only benefit Sahani but also inspire other players to strive for excellence.”

Earlier, Techi Doria of Arunachal played for the Wolverhampton Cricket Club. He was part of the club for the 2024 Birmingham and District Premier League. Doria also played for the state in the Ranji Trophy championship. He returned to the state in September after his stint with the club.