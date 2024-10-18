Strictly implement  edn’l guidelines: Sona

AALO, 17 Oct: Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona emphasised on “strict implementation of the government’s guidelines for meaningful teaching and learning process.”

Addressing a district-level review meeting at the DCoffice conference hall here in West Siang district on Thursday, the minister also stressed on “practical ideas for merging of low enrollment schools to create an environment of quality education by judicious use of resources.”

He directed the district administration and the education department to “restructure the proposals for clubbing and merger process presented by the education department for submission to the government.”

During the meeting, the minister and his team of state-level officers dwelt in detail on improving the education scenario of the district “by rationalisation of teachers and schools for better future of the children.”

They also interacted with representatives of studentunions, NGOs and CBOs, besides panchayat leaders, the MLA and

the district administration officials regarding the proposal for clubbing of low enrollment and zero enrollment schools and improving the schools’ infrastructure.

West Siang DC Mamu Hage apprised the team of the district’s education scenario.

Sona was accompanied by his adviser and MLA Mutchu Mithi, Aalo West MLA Topin Ete, Education Secretary Duly Kamduk, Secondary Education Joint Director Tanyak Tatak, Elementary Education Joint Director Tani Talom, Higher & Technical Education Deputy Director Minto Ete, ISSE Finance Controller Pura Baku, and Saurav Kumar from New Delhi-based Reach to Teach Foundation.

Among others, DDSE Duken Kato and officers of the education department attended the meeting. (DIPRO)