E/Siang DTFI meeting held

PASIGHAT, 18 Oct: A meeting of the District Task Force for Immunisation (DTFI) was conducted under the chairmanship of East Siang DC Tayi Taggu at the DC’s conference hall here on Friday.

The DC opined that East Siang should be the torchbearer in the health sector in the state. He asserted that any hurdles related to execution of programmes can be easily solved by dedication and sincerity. He added that, besides the entrusted additional work under the national health programmes, health workers should take up their primary job on priority.

DMO Dr K Perme expressed satisfaction over the performance of full immunisation in the first and the second quarters, and exhorted the team to aim for “a higher level in the next quarter.”

Earlier, a ‘no tobacco’ pledge was administered by the DC. A review of the NVBDCP, the NCD and the IDSP was also done.

WCD Deputy Director Machi Gao, Dr N Angu, Dr Keni Lego, Dr Kato Lego, and WHO RRT Dr Aisharya also spoke.

The programme ended with a workshop on vaccine preventable disease.