Arunachal Test C’ship

ICC beat CCC in first match

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: Itanagar Cricket Club (ICC) beat Caden Cricket Club (CCC) by one innings and 67 runs in the first match of the Arunachal Test Championship at Jullang near here on Thursday.

CCC, resuming on their overnight score of 58 runs, were bundled out for 117 runs, losing all wickets in response to ICC’s 296 runs, and were forced to follow on.

In the second innings, CCC started well and added 40 runs for the first wicket. After that, CCC kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and were all out for 112 runs.

Yowa Topu claimed six wickets in the 2nd innings.

Leg spinner Loli Youngfo of CCC picked up five wickets.

Rakesh Kumar, who scored 84 runs off 136 balls and took four wickets, was adjudged man of the match for his all-round performance.

The second test match of the tournament between Itanagar Cricket Club (ICC) and Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) began on Friday.

CAP, who won the toss and chose to bat first, were restricted to 86/10.

Chandan Kumar Singh took 4 wickets (13-4-33-4) and Darge Bagra claimed 3 wickets (8-3-28-3).

In reply, ICC started poorly and lost their opener for 1 run.

Later, Chubing Chege and Gibson Cheda steadied the innings and added 76 runs. Chege made a quick 46 runs. His knock was studded with eight fours and on six.

ICC were all out for 120, taking a first innings lead of 34 runs.

CAP’s Tsering Tashi picked 4 wickets (7-2-20-4) and Akhilesh Sahani 2 (4-0-21-2).

In their 2nd innings, CAP were 102 for 8 at the end of the day’s play.

Akhilesh Sahani scored 45 runs from 53 balls with help 6 boundaries and a six.

Brief scores (ICC vs CCC)

1st innings:

ICC: 296/10

CCC: 117/10

2nd innings:

CCC (f/o): 112/10

(ICC vs CAP)

1st innings:

CAP: 86/10

ICC 120/10

2nd innings

CAP: 102/8