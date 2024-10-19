At least 100 patients from Rupa and nearby villages benefitted from a health awareness camp organised by Guwahati (Assam)-based Zemidi Health Care (ZHC), in collaboration with the Women Welfare Association (WWA), at the CHC in Rupa in West Kameng district on Friday. The camp was inaugurated by ZPC Dorjee Thongdok, in the presence of ZHC director Khandu Thungon, WWA president Pema Wangjom Thongdok, Senior Medical Officer Dr Guru Dorjee Thongdok, ZHC director Deepankar Bhattacharya, and others. – Prem Chetry