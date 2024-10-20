Assam govt to undertake Rs 800 cr project to rejuvenate 129 ‘beels’

Guwahati, 19 Oct: Assam government will undertake an Rs 800 crore project to rejuvenate 129 ‘beels’ (lake-like wetlands) in the state to boost fish production and aid in water storage, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

“To be executed in collaboration with Asian Development Bank, it will revive 4000 hectares of beels to give fillip to indigenous fish production and water management,” Sarma posted on ‘X’.

Beels are the backbone of Assam’s hydrological resources which enable flood mitigation, groundwater recharge, river flow regulation, erosion control and are a source of fisheries. Rejuvenation and restoration of the beels will lead to additional fish production of 1,200 kg/hectare annually, he said.

The project is aimed at increasing the water storage capacity of the beels as well as conserving and managing the indigenous fish species.

A beel is a lake-like wetland with still water.

These lake-like wetlands are biodiversity hotspots in Assam and are home to many types of aquatic plants and animals, as well as migratory birds. (PTI)