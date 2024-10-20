Sharda University organises 8th convocation ceremony

GREATER NOIDA, 19 Oct: Sharda University organised its 8th convocation ceremony on Thursday.

During the event, degrees were awarded to 3,511 students, including 2,427 undergraduate degrees, 998 postgraduate degrees, and 86 PhD degrees. Additionally, four students were awarded the Chancellor’s Gold Medal, 27 postgraduate students received the Vice-Chancellor’s Gold Medal, and 55 undergraduate students were also honoured with the Vice-Chancellor’s Gold Medal. Moreover, 22 postgraduate students and 89 undergraduate students were awarded merit certificates.

During the ceremony, CISCO chairman and founder-cum-CEO, JC2 Venture, John T Chambers stated that India has created a very favourable environment for tech and innovation-driven firms.

“India is growing rapidly, and Digital India and leadership are key components of India’s success. We are focusing on investing in and mentoring new-age firms that can be built and scaled up,” he said, emphasising that startups are the key drivers of innovation and economic growth in the digital age.

President and CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnerships Forum, Dr Mukesh Aghi highlighted the importance of one’s roots: “Our roots represent our culture, values, and identity. They keep us grounded, give us strength, and make us feel connected. Holding on to these roots is essential because they form the foundation upon which we build our future. When your roots are strong, guided by the right values, and you use your wings wisely, you can write your own success story. But always remember, no matter how high you soar, never forget the values that keep you grounded. These will guide you through every challenge and success. So as you step into the world, make sure you always carry your values with you. These will lead you to both success and satisfaction in life.”

In his address, chancellor PK Gupta stated that as technological fields evolve, similar changes are being witnessed in the field of education, and it’s important to stay updated. “Adopt new ideas, be ready to learn, and always show interest in new areas to expand your knowledge,” Gupta said, adding that the goal of education is not just to earn a degree, but the holistic development of the individual.

The event attended also by pro-chancellor YK Gupta, vice-chancellor Dr SibaramKhara, pro-vice-chancellor Dr Parmanand, registrar Vivek Kumar Gupta, director of PR Dr Ajit Kumar, and various heads of departments and deans from different faculties.