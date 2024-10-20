RGU felicitates safai mitras

RONO HILLS, 19 Oct: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) felicitated the university’s safai mitras (sanitation workers) during a programme conducted at its administrative block here on Saturday.

RGU conducted its ‘Special Campaign 4.0’ from 1 September to 2 October to improve the working environment of the university with a range of activities related to cleanliness, digitization of files, effective office record management, and quick service delivery.

Addressing the attendees, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam emphasised on working with dedication and making the university environment better. “The campus of the university plays an integral role in building the overall image of the university, and this responsibility is performed by the safai mitras,” he said, and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the sanitation workers.

Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung stressed on the importance of the sanitation workers in making the university premises healthy and clean, and urged the gathering to take part in the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, which is underway at RGU.

He further announced salary hike for the contractual safari mitras, drivers and security guards.