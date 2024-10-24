Banded krait rescued by forest dept. and WTI team

[ Bengia Ajum ]

SEIJOSA, 23 Oct: A highly venomous snake identified as banded krait was rescued from here under Pakke Kesang district on Tuesday night by a rescue team comprising forest officers and the WTI team from the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC). The team was rushed to the Niti Darlong colony after a local alerted the forest department about the presence of the banded krait snake in the area.

On reaching the site the team found the snake on the verandah of a house and safely removed it using a snake hook.

The team commended the residents for seeking assistance instead of attempting to handle the situation themselves. They highlighted the importance of remaining calm and prioritising public safety to prevent any untoward incidents.

The snake was later released back into its natural habitat, near Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR).

A highly venomous snake, the banded krait is easily distinguished by the striking black and yellow bands around its body. This nocturnal species usually exhibits a calm temperament and typically grows to an average length of 3 to 4 feet. Its diet primarily consists of other snakes, fish, frogs and rodents.

Meanwhile, Dr. Panjit Basumatary, manager & head, CBRC, praised the locals for contacting forest department officials for rescue of the snake.

“Rescuing venomous snakes requires both patience and skill. We are happy to see more people choosing to make a conscious decision to call the forest department in such situations instead of taking matters into their own hands, demonstrating a growing awareness and sensitivity towards these often-misunderstood reptiles,” he said.

The DFO PTR Satyaprakash Singh, encouraged the people to alert forest department whenever they see animals in distress. “The safe rescue and release of the banded krait is a great example of how people and wildlife in PTR can coexist peacefully when there is mutual respect and understanding. We encourage more responsible actions like this, and PTR is dedicated to supporting wildlife rescue and ensuring the safety of all villagers,” said DFO.