Running with the clouds in Monyul

[ Tongam Rina ]

TAWANG, 23 Oct: For the people of Monyul, the land of brave hearts and sentinels of the nation, running above the clouds may be a daily affair. However, for the average person who isn’t acclimatized to 10,000 feet, even walking at a pace faster than normal can leave one breathless.

However, runners here in Tawang, or elsewhere, are challenged by such obstacles to push their endurance limits.

The number of marathoners registered for the Tawang Marathon, now in its second year, indicates that there are indeed many willing to test their endurance.

With the tagline ‘Run Above the Clouds,’ the Tawang Marathon (www.tawangmarathon.com) is quickly gaining attention as one of the best high-altitude marathons in the country.

The number of registration shows. It has 4,300 registrations for events in the men’s and women’s sections across four categories.

Last year, there were 2,500 participants from 15 states. This year, that number has doubled, including 21 runners from Ethiopia and Kenya, home to some of the best long-distance runners and marathoners in the world. More than 1,100 female runners have registered this year. The prize money has increased to 60 lakhs from a modest 18 lakhs, making it one of the top prize offerings in the entire Northeast and among the best in the country.

Participants can choose from 5 kilometers, 10 kilometers, a half marathon (21.0975 kilometers), or the ultimate test of endurance, the full marathon (42.195 kilometers). Organized by the government of Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with the Indian Army and managed by Cyruns, the event celebrates the “spirit of unity, athleticism and the breathtaking beauty of Tawang.”

Race director Dr. Rahul Sharma noted that the run starts at 10,000 feet, literally giving runners a chance to run above the clouds. The course of the marathon being held in the township features both downhill and uphill sections, with a steep incline in the last few kilometers.

Some elite runners from India, including Arpita Pandya from Gujarat, Asha from Kerala and Bajrang Singh and Asha Singh from Lucknow, are participating in the marathon. The Singh couple has completed three major world marathons together in London, Chicago and New York.

The event promises to be bigger this year, as the border town already draws thousands of visitors annually.

Sharma informed that the marathon was conceptualized by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the Indian Army to promote fitness among the youth, with peace and unity as key objectives.

Tawang is one of the most militarized towns in the country, and the cordial relationship between the civil and military administrations is often celebrated through various events.

However, organizing an event of this scale is not possible without the coordination of civil administration and the military. Like last year, the district administration, government of Arunachal Pradesh, and the army have come together to organize the event, he says.

Sharma says that organizing an international-level marathon poses logistical challenges. He emphasized the need to reduce travel time, as Tawang is remote for most participants. By road, Guwahati, is a 11-hour journey, and air travel is often unreliable due to unpredictable weather conditions.

What makes the event worth the time and money? The race is approved by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), meaning the results are valid worldwide. It also has the recognition of the Athletics Federation of India, which has assigned six officials to oversee and authenticate the results, according to Sharma.

Why October 24? Because it is UN Day. The UN and the Tawang Marathon share a message of peace and unity. The event is also part of the Swachh Bharat initiative, with runners and volunteers participating in a cleanup post-run.

Why run in the high altitude marathon?

Arpita Pandya shared her thoughts: “I like to run in the mountains because it’s tough. I’m from Ahmedabad, so I hardly found elevation for my training runs. This year, I participated in the Mt. Abu Half Marathon and the Satara Half Marathon in the last 2-3 months. When I heard about the Tawang Marathon and learned about its route and altitude, I thought it would be a new experience and came all the way from West India (Ahmedabad) to East India (Tawang).”