Arunachal fails to qualify for final round of Sr Women’s NFC

ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh failed to qualify for the final round of the 29th Senior Women’s National Football Championship (NFC) for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy 2024-25 despite a win in their last group stage match.

Arunachal beat Ladakh 2-0 in their final group stage match at

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, but have still not managed to qualify for the final round due to inferior goal difference, Arunachal Pradesh Football Association informed.

On the other hand, Odisha with a better goal difference advanced to the final round from their Group F.