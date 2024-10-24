India as mediator?   

Ukraine Peace Efforts

By Prof. (Dr.) D.K. Giri

(Secy Gen, Assn for Democratic Socialism)

The statement by David Cameroon, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom lends credibility and perhaps an impetus to India playing the role of a peace-broker in the Ukrainian war. Speaking at an event on 21 October, titled ‘India century’, Cameroon acknowledged India’s credibility and capability to play the mediator’s role. At the same time, he asserted that any mediation efforts in the Russian-Ukrainian war, must give priority to the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. I have covered in this column on the possible terms of negotiation, the independence of Ukraine is non-negotiable.

Admittedly, India’s international role as a leader of the Global South is being increasingly acknowledged by other countries including the big powers. Cameroon pointed out that conflicts and climate change are two formidable challenges faced by the international community. Economic growth, democracy and green transition are essential elements for addressing the challenges. Cameroon underscored that India is the largest democracy, one of the fastest growing economies and is undergoing a rapid green transition. India is making a massive investment in green technology and carbon reduction.

Cameroon appreciated India’s efforts to secure a more prominent role in global governance and peace building are gaining recognition. India is a member of powerful Quad, one of the leaders of G-20 and is always invited to G-7. He added that world bodies urgently need a reset in view of the changed international situation. India needs a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council. Given India’s stand on peace and security, it can certainly broker peace between two warring countries, certainly in case of Russia vs. Ukraine.

India’s position on Ukrainian war has been consistent since the war took place over two years ago. New Delhi has supported diplomacy and dialogue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed in person to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the solution cannot be found in the battle field. He travelled to Ukrainian capital Kyiv last August to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to give a similar message which is to come to the negotiating table. India reiterated then that it will support any feasible and mutually acceptable solution or format that could restore peace.

Unlike other countries mainly the United States and its allies, New Delhi remained neutral while insisting on involvement of both parties to the war in any negotiation for peace. In August, in the wake of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Ukraine, the Foreign Affairs spokesman said in a press briefing that India supports, “A constructive, solution-oriented practical engagement with all stakeholders to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

Both Putin and Zelenskyy have somewhat acknowledged India’s role. Putin has said that it respects and accepts the concerns of partners like China, Brazil and India. But his spokesman Dimitry Peskov was more forthright about India’s role when he told a daily newspaper in Moscow called Izvestia that India could help establish contacts and a dialogue with Ukraine. Underlining the highly constructive, even friendly relations between Modi and Putin, he said, “Prime Minister Modi could meet the line on getting first-hand information from the participants in the conflict as he freely communicates with Putin, Zelenskyy and Americans”.

Likewise, Zelenskyy appreciated India’s initiative although with a rider. He wanted India to join others in condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine. He said immediately after Modi departed from his country that India should host the next peace conference after signing the communiqué issued in the first Ukrainian press conference in Switzerland. New Delhi has refused to take sides and to call out Russia. India also has maintained that it will not try to mediate, initiate any process until it is asked by both parties to do so. It is in keeping with India’s consistent line that enduring peace is possible only when both sides are involved in any initiative.

In the beginning of this month, I had written in this column that India could be a peace broker in Ukrainian war. Cameroon’s statement gives weight to such a conjecture. Cameroon has been a successful Prime Minister, then a Foreign Minister for a brief period, who understands India’s potentials very well. It is time that other world leaders recognise India’s credibility as champion of peace. In the growth-focussed world politics, India seems unstoppable in becoming the third largest economy in near future and according to Cameroon, ‘perhaps the largest economy in the world in this century’.

It is hard to predict the future especially in a dynamic as well as uncertain global geo politics. But as things stand today, India is the most authentic power for conducting peace negotiations. There are countries like Norway, which have been engaged in peace building. India so far has desisted from undertaking that role under internal pressure of building its economy and addressing development issues. Having sorted out the bottlenecks and hitting the road of consistent economic growth, New Delhi can now pay attention to world issues.

India is the country which gave birth to non-violence as a potent strategy for resisting oppression in justice and invasion of sovereignty, then in the form of colonialism. The occupation or domination by one country over the other is regarded as neo-colonialism. Again, Indian way of non-violence and dialogue against domination or aggression is the way forward. India has never invaded any country nor has it taken any one’s territory. Second, India’s foreign policy has been based on neutrality –non-alignment, strategic autonomy and independence. New Delhi now is advocating multi-alignment for a multi-polar world. This strategy is an extension of the concept of neutrality as one could go with any country in common interest. Absolute neutrality in an interdependent world is unviable.

Given India’s track record of neutrality, non-violence, non-aggression, New Delhi is best placed for conducting negotiations on peace. It is for the world powers to shed their big power or super power complex, encourage and support credible countries to initiate the peace process in any part of the world. Two challenges said above, climate change and conflict (war) need global cooperation without which none of these problems can be effectively addressed. The horrible consequences of the wars in Ukraine and in the Middle-East cannot be overstated, nor can be ignored.

Therefore, unarguably, the international community has to give peace a chance. There is no alternative. India's efforts and role have to be acknowledged and supported. That said, India and its leadership must show the depth of determination and courage of conviction in responding to the war in Ukraine. Opportunity knocks at everyone's door but it is the great leaders who grab such opportunities to play on the world stage. Prime Minister Modi has his 'call to greatness'. Will he take it? In addition to aspiration for personal glory, it is a crying global need of the hour.