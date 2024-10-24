Tashi becomes first AFC Futsal Level 2 coach from NE

ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: APFA Futsal Committee manager Koncho Tashi has become the first coach from the North East to successfully complete the AFC Futsal Level-2 coaching course.

The first batch of AFC Futsal Level-2 course was organized by AIFF at the Sports Authority of Gujarat at Bhavnagar, Gujarat from 17 to 25 September.

Thirteen candidates from all over the country had attended the course.

Hailing from Tawang district, Tashi also served as the assistant manager of the Indian National Futsal team.

He also represented clubs like Capital Complex FC and Guwahati City FC in the National Club Futsal Championships as their head coach.

The APFA congratulated Koncho for achieving the feat and wished him best for his future endeavours.