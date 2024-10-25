Awareness prog on nature conservation

ITANAGAR, 24 Oct: The North-East Regional Centre of the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE-NERC) conducted an awareness programme on nature conservation for school students at the Biological Park here on Thursday.

The event was aimed at educating young minds about the importance of biodiversity conservation and fostering a deeper connection with nature conservation.

Around 60 students of Itanagar-based Gellam Memorial School, accompanied by three teachers took part in an interactive and educational visit to the park. They were also sensitized to the importance of wildlife protection and the pressing need for biodiversity conservation in the face of climate change and habitat loss.

Resource persons from the GBPNIHE-NERC consisted of Dr Wishfully Mylliemngap and Dr MS Sarkar, both scientists, besides Ranjeet Singh and Madhusudan Khanal.

The programme was conducted under the NMHS’ ‘Himalayan – Nature Learning Centre (Him-NLC)’, and was jointly implemented by the state’s environment, forests and climate change department and the GBPNIHE-NERC.