Labour shed inaugurated in Damuk

DAMBUK, 24 Oct: A ‘labour shed’ was inaugurated here in Lower Dibang Valley on Thursday by Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) Chairman Rolen Dagam.

Constructed by the RWD Roing division at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakhs, the labour shed has several facilities and can help the working community who are on transit to other places.

The chairman also interacted with the workers and asked them to register with the board to avail several statutory and non-statutory benefits for themselves and their families.

He also met the relatives of the workers who had passed away recently and assured to provide support from the board.

Dambuk ADC TR Tapu, Dambuk Registering Officer Sara Darung and a host of officers from various departments were present on the occasion.