Stop the annoying Swachh Bharat jingle

Editor,

I am writing to express the collective frustration of many residents in the city regarding the unbearable noise pollution caused by the Swachh Bharat jingle played by the municipal garbage trucks. This irritating jingle has become a source of great annoyance. Despite repeated letters in the readers’ forum, their disgusting and ignorant attitude continues to traumatize the citizens, who are left dealing with this disruptive noise day after day.

This jingle is extremely annoying, especially when played early in the morning at high volume. It disrupts the sleep of students who study late into the night and need their rest. Moreover, it affects many others who value their peace in the early hours of the day doing meditation or praying. No one wants to hear this jarring sound, and it has been universally disliked by the denizens of our city. The voice in the jingle is irritating and is undoubtedly one of the most badly rated sounds, yet it continues to blare through the streets every morning.

In this context, I would like to propose a more culturally appropriate and less annoying solution. The municipal authorities should consider hiring local singers such as Rito Riba, Chorun Mugli, or other talented artists from our state to compose a new, more pleasant track. A jingle in a local style, performed by our own musicians, would not only be more soothing to the ears but would also resonate better with the people of Arunachal Pradesh, promoting both cleanliness and local talent. If they must play a jingle, at least let it be one that reflects the musical heritage of our region and is pleasant to listen to.

It is high time that the authorities took this issue seriously. Enough is enough. The current jingle is not just a nuisance, it is a form of noise pollution that disrupts daily life and it’s like a demon that invades the peace of our homes. A more thoughtful, considerate approach is required, and I strongly urge the authorities to make the necessary changes without further delay.

An APCS aspirant