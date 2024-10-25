BOMDILA, 24 Oct: Over 60 participants, including scientists, extension officials and farmers of West Kameng district attended a workshop on scientific freshwater aquaculture, organized by the ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Kausalyaganga, Odisha, under the NEH scheme here on Thursday.

During the programme, Bhubaneswar-based ICAR-CIFA Director Dr Pramoda Kumar Sahoo suggested promoting scientific freshwater aquaculture among the farmers of the state through supply of critical technological inputs including improved seeds.

Also present during the programme was Bomdila ADC Rinchin Leta, who suggested to the participants adopt the scientific technologies of ICAR-CIFA to increase farm production and income.

Principal scientist from ICAR-CIFA Dr S Adhikari highlighted the activities of the ICAR-CIFA undertaken for development of the Northeast region, while principal scientist and co-coordinator of the ICAR-CIFA’S NEH programmes Dr CK Misra spoke about different technologies developed by the ICAR-CIFA.

District Fisheries Development Officer MC Adak described the geographical features of the district and suggested to the farmers to “adopt location-specific need-based aquaculture technologies developed by ICAR-CIFA.”

In the technical session, ICAR-CIFA principal scientist Dr S Adhikari presented elaborately the principles and practices of soil and water quality management to improve the aquaculture productivity, while principal scientist Dr CK Misra highlighted the scope of indigenous ornamental fishes for the farmers of West Kameng district.

During the technical session, the scientists along with extension officials of Bomdila visited the farmers’ ponds and distributed Amur carp seeds to fifty fish farmers. (DIPRO)