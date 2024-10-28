APU students organizes community engagement prog

PASIGHAT, 27 Oct: A weeklong fieldwork and community engagement programme for the students of the education department of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district ended in Dibang Valley headquarters Anini on Sunday.

The primary focus of the programme was educational counselling in local schools, where the MA third-semester students of the education department provided guidance to the students on the importance of education, selecting suitable courses, understanding vocational options, and building career paths.

The students were accompanied by their supervisor Dr Kaling Moyong, the head of the education department.

Additionally, the department distributed stationery and essential supplies to the school to support the students’ learning experiences.

Government Higher Secondary School Anini Vice-Principal Jinni Lingi, PGT Tuna Mihu and tourism teacher Kabit Borang extended their appreciation to the university for organizing the programme.

As part of the programme, the university team also engaged with the local authorities, including panchayat members and members of the school management committee, parents, NGOs, and women’s self-help groups.

Dr Moyong also conducted a special session highlighting the provisions of the Right to Education Act (RTE) of 2009. He also spoke on the importance of education for personal and societal growth

The team discussed the Act’s objectives and the fundamental right to free and compulsory education, raising awareness among parents and educators.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Theko Tayu highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating that the Mishmi community is largely composed of first-generation learners, and having guidance from educated individuals at the university level is a blessing for them.

“This is the first time university students have come to engage with our community. Their presence and knowledge have made a lasting impact,” Gaon Burah Kino Melo said.