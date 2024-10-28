Arunachal 244/3 in 1st innings against Sikkim

Ranji Trophy

ITANAGAR, 27 Oct: Techi Doria scored 77 runs as Arunachal Pradesh made 244 runs, losing three wickets in their first innings against Sikkim in the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Sunday.

Doria faced 124 balls and hit 13 boundaries.

Neelam Obi and Jagdish Agarwal scored 53 and 16 runs, respectively.

Obi’s knock was studded with 11 fours. He faced 49 balls.

Nazeeb Saiyed and Teshi Tiku were batting at 69 and 13 runs, respectively at the stumps.

Ankur Malik took all the three wickets, giving away 95 runs in 30 overs.

Arunachal is trailing Sikkim by 180 runs with seven wickets remaining.

On Saturday, Sikkim opted to bat first after winning the toss and made 424 runs, losing all wickets.

For Sikkim, Ashish Thapa and Palzor Tamang scored centuries.

Thapa made 157 runs, while Tamang scored 103 runs.

Nabam Abo and Tadakamalla Mohith took three wickets each, while Yab Niya claimed two wickets.

Akshay Jain and Dhruv Soni took one wicket each.