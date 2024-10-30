DNGC’s EAPs conclude

ITANAGAR, 29 Oct: The Entrepreneurship Awareness Programmes (EAPs) under the project “Establish, Develop and Manage Entrepreneurship Development Centres (EDCs) and Incubation Centers (ICs) in the Educational Institutes of North Eastern Region,” organized by the Entrepreneurship Development Cell (EDC) of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), in collaboration with the Guwahati-based Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, concluded at the Don Bosco College, Jullang on Tuesday.

First two batches of the three days EAP was held at the DNGC on 23 and 24 October and 3rd batch of EAP was held on Tuesday at Don Bosco College, Jullang, as a part of the outreach programme.

A total 150 participants took part in the three EAPs, which was sponsored by North Eastern Council (NEC), Shillong.

EDC coordinator Pate Jumshi gave an overview of the NEC-sponsored project, while project consultant at the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park, Manish Mall conducted sessions on business plan development and state government grants for startups during the EAPs.

Other resource persons included local entrepreneurs and proprietor of Ita Motors Likam Markia, proprietor of Onko Studio Agnes Linko and proprietor of Oven Yums Tumi Riba.

Out of the 150 participants, a total of 30 participants shall be selected for the upcoming 5 days entrepreneurship development programme (EDPs) to be organized at the DNGC here in November.