17 kgs of tobacco products seized

YINGKIONG, 29 Oct: The anti-tobacco flying squad, led by town magistrate Kenbang Jongkey with help of police, seized tobacco products from various shops operating within 100 yards of educational institutions here in Upper Siang district on Tuesday.

Approximately 17 kgs of different types of tobacco products, including cigarettes, beedis, chewing tobacco and gutkhas were seized and 19 shopkeepers were fined for violating section 6(b) of the COTPA Act 2003.

The seizures were made during an unannounced checking drive conducted as part of the nationwide ‘Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0.’

The shopkeepers were warned against selling tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions.

Later, the seized tobacco products were destroyed under the supervision of the town magistrate on the outskirts of the town. The team also included officials of the district tobacco control cell. (DIPRO)