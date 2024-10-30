NSS unit of College of Agriculture organizes blood donation camp

PASIGHAT, 29 Oct: Eleven units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organized by the National Service Schemes (NSS) unit of College of Agriculture at Blood Centre of Bakin Pertin General Hospital here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

Ayi of Ayang Foundation Aini Taki Taloh, who attended the camp as motivator and influencer, shared the significance and benefits of blood donation with the students and the attending faculty members of College of Agriculture.

Besides the NSS student of the college, two BRO personnel also donated blood.

The camp was attended by the Dean of CHF and CoA Dr. Hazarika, NSS programme officer Dr. Pavan Goudar, prof. Dr. Pawan Kumar and the Blood Centre medical officer Dr. Dilem Modi.