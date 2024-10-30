NEIAFMR observes 9th Ayurveda Day

PASIGHAT, 29 Oct: North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) here in East Siang district observed the 9th Ayurveda Day with a month’s programme to sensitize the people about Ayurveda.

The focal theme for Ayurveda Day this year was “Ayurveda innovation for global health.”

Various programmes were conducted throughout Arunachal Pradesh to generate awareness among the people about health issues as well as the potential of Ayurveda in prevention and treatment of the issues.

Seminars on Ayurveda for staff of the NEIAFMR on ‘Ayurveda & women’s health,’ ‘Understanding business opportunities in Ayurveda,’ ‘Stress management through mindfulness, meditation & yoga,’ ‘Ayurveda culinary techniques’ etc. were conducted under Jan Andolan themes.

A three days Ayurveda wellness camp was also organized at Doji Jeko, Higi Bagra and Angu villages in West Siang district in collaboration with Pushi Banggo Students Union.

SMO Dr. David Panggam and Shankar Mayanglambam, an assistant professor at College of Horticulture attended the concluding day programme at NEIAFMR campus here on Tuesday.