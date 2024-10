YINGKIONG, 29 Oct: Upper Siang deputy commissioner Talo Jerang inspected the 50-bed District Hospital here on Tuesday and discussed with the hospital management about the health delivery system, cleanliness of hospital and punctuality of staff etc.

He also interacted with doctors, nurses and laboratory technicians and appreciated their sincerity and dedication.

The DC was accompanied by DMO Dr. G. Litin and SP Token Saring during the visit. (DIPRO)