One dead in bad road mishap

PALIN, 29 Oct: In a tragic incident, one Manoj Kr. Ram from Bihar died near the Langba block point close to Old Palin in Kra Daadi district on Tuesday morning. According to the police, five people (all laborers) were traveling when the vehicle they were in got stuck at the block point. Four of them got out to push the vehicle, while the driver (the deceased) attempted to reverse but lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a gorge.

Earlier, on 21 October, a white Scorpio narrowly escaped sliding rocks in the same area.

The road project is part of Package 6 of the Joram to Koloriang road, being executed by Tai Taji Enterprise.

A case vide PS PLN C/No.20/2024 under section 106(I)/281 of the BNS, was registered at the Palin police station.

The vehicle involved in the accident could not be recovered as it fell into a deep gorge, informed Kra Daadi SP Bomken Basar.

The police stated that a medical team brought the deceased’s body to Palin district hospital for a post-mortem examination.

It is important to note that no restriction advisory has been issued for vehicle movement by the district administration, and there is no alternative route available.