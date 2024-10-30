Two arrested for allegedly assaulting minors from Assam, released on bail

[ Bengia Ajum ]

DOIMUKH, 29 Oct: The Papum Pare police arrested Api Tatak Gadi and Narandra Chetry for allegedly torturing two minor girls from Assam.

However, on Tuesday, both Api Tatak Gadi and Narandra Chetry were granted bail by the court.

The arrests were made based on an FIR lodged by the victims’ mother, and a case has been registered at Doimukh PS under C/No. 139/24 U/S 118(2) of BNS R/W Sec. 75 of the JJ Act.

Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar confirmed the arrests while speaking to this daily and stated that further investigation is ongoing. According to the FIR filed by the victims’ parents, who hail from the Sonitpur district of Assam, three individuals-Tori Gadi, Api Tatak Gadi and Narandra Chetry, also known as Daju-have been named for harming their two minor daughters. The parents stated they were lured into handing over their daughters to Tori Gadi with the promise of providing them with a proper education by Narandra Chetry.

The mother claimed that, in good faith, believing Narandra Chetry’s suggestion, she handed over her daughters to Tori Gadi and Api Tatak Gadi for a brighter future, but they were instead employed as domestic helpers. A few days ago, she received information from Tori Gadi that her daughter had been admitted to the hospital.

However, he did not inform her of the reasons for her daughter’s hospitalization. “After being repeatedly discouraged by Tori Gadi from visiting the hospital, she finally managed to go on 23/10/2024. She observed visible injuries on her daughter’s forehead, elbows, chest, arms and lips. A medical tube was inserted in her stomach, indicating the severity of her condition. Upon inquiry, her daughter disclosed that they were often assaulted by Api Tatak Gadi, which she confirmed upon noticing scar marks on her body,” the FIR reads.