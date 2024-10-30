Over 200 butterfly sub-species documented at Pasighat Butterfly Meet

PASIGHAT, 29 Oct: Over 200 butterfly sub-species were documented during the fourth Pasighat Butterfly, Birding and Biodiversity Meet, which concluded at scenic Sille Lesing river on Sunday.

Notable species included White Dragontail, Indian Purple Emperor, Leopard Lacewing and various Hesperiidae. Rare Double Spotted Flat was also recorded.

The conservationists expressed hope that more species would be identified in the coming years as biodiversity monitoring efforts continue.

The participants engaged in a day-long trek and an overnight forest camp, both aimed at raising awareness of the threats posed by escalating climate change.

Unfortunately, the planned birding sessions could not be organized due to adverse weather conditions. (DIPRO)