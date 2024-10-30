Parents allege torture as 7-year-old girl dies

Staff Reporter

DOIMUKH, 29 Oct: A seven-year-old girl from Doimukh succumbed to her injuries following alleged physical assault and torture. According to an FIR lodged by the child’s mother, it is reported that her daughter was staying with one Tana Tem and Tana Yapa of Sopo village in Doimukh.

Yapa was arrested on 25 Oct and is currently on police remand. She will be produced in court tomorrow while Tem is still absconding.

The 7-year-old deceased is the daughter of Tem’s elder brother, who used to live with them, according to police

In the FIR filed at the Doimukh police station on 25 October, the mother stated that her daughter was found with injuries all over her body, including her ears, broken jaws and teeth, swollen arms, ribs and legs, as well as injuries to the back of her head, forehead and peeled fingernails and toenails.

There was also a scar on the lower back of the deceased. When the mother saw her child, she was found with an oxygen mask. The mother reported receiving a call from one Tana Muj on 24 October at around 8am, stating that her daughter was hospitalized at Hormin Hospital in Papu Nallah. However, it was later learned that the girl had been transferred to TRIHMS, Naharlagun, in ward No. 217.

In her FIR, the mother claimed that her daughter had been tortured and assaulted and that this information had been concealed by Tana Tem and Tana Yapa with ulterior motives.