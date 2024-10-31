APU organizes lecture on folklore traditions

PASIGHAT, 30 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh University (APU)’s Tribal Studies department organized a lecture, titled “Folklore Traditions” delivered by prof. S. Simon John, director of the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS), Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

In a session that engaged both students and faculty members, prof. John shared insights drawn from his extensive research and fieldwork across Arunachal Pradesh.

He explained how folklore traditions serve as living documents of a community’s history and worldview, providing a bridge between generations and fostering a collective sense of belonging.

Highlighting the diversity within Arunachal Pradesh’s tribal folklore, he pointed to how each community’s distinct stories and oral histories contribute to the broader cultural mosaic of the region.

“Folklore is much more than entertainment-it’s a repository of knowledge, a tool for social cohesion, and a means of transmitting values that define a community’s identity,” said prof. John.

“Every story, every song, every ritual carries with it a deeper understanding of the world, passed down from our ancestors. These traditions help communities navigate their relationship with the natural environment, social norms, and even governance,” he added.

Apart from the lecture, prof. John presented scholarly publications from the Centre for Endangered Languages (CFEL) under the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS), Rajiv Gandhi University to APU’s vice chancellor prof. Tomo Riba.

The publications consisting of ethnographic monographs and dictionaries included, The Tangams: An Ethnolinguistic Study of the Critically Endangered Group of Arunachal Pradesh, The Language and Ethnography of the Kaasiks of Arunachal Pradesh, Kaasik-English Dictionary, Meyor-English Dictionary, Ethnographic Profile of the Brokpa (Monpa) of Arunachal Pradesh, Ethnographic Profile of the Nah (Tagin) of Arunachal Pradesh, A Dictionary of Nah, Brokpa-English Dictionary, Dictionary and Grammar of Ashing: A Moribund Language of Arunachal Pradesh, and Language and Ethnography of Ollo (Nocte) of Arunachal Pradesh represent years of dedicated research and collaboration with indigenous speakers and community leaders, reflecting CFEL’s ongoing commitment to the preservation and revitalization of languages at risk of extinction.

Prof Riba said, “The addition of CFEL’s publications to our library is a milestone in our academic journey. These materials will empower our faculty members and students to undertake more in-depth research on endangered languages, which is crucial to the survival of our cultural heritage. We deeply appreciate this contribution from Rajiv Gandhi University and look forward to continued academic collaboration.”

Programme coordinator Dr. Tarh Ramya noted that the lecture and the subsequent contribution also reflect the alignment between RGU and APU, institutions dedicated to serving the state of Arunachal Pradesh and supporting indigenous communities through knowledge and education.

The lecture concluded with a question-and-answer session, during which students and faculty of the tribal studies department and from other departments discussed the challenges and rewards of studying folklore and endangered languages.

Prof John’s insights sparked thoughtful dialogue. Many students expressed their eagerness to engage in field research, inspired by prof. John’s dedication to his work.

Earlier, Dr. Eli Doye, head of the department of tribal studies thanked prof. John for sharing valuable insights into folklore traditions and their role in shaping cultural identity and social structures.