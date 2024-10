Tirap district administration led by DC Techu Aran on Wednesday felicitated the district Judo team for clinching the overall championship title at the 4th State-Level Judo Championship, which was held in Pasighat, East Siang district. Aran interacted with the players and team officials and congratulated them for their outstanding achievement. Tirap district with 18 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals had emerged overall champion.