No dam without people’s consent

Recently a public consultation meeting on the proposed 12,500 mw Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) was organised by the All Upper Siang District Students’ Union (AUSDSU) in Yingkiong in Upper Siang district. The meeting witnessed the participation of elected public representatives, civil society organisations and representatives from project-affected families. The discussion centered on the pre feasibility report (PFR) of the project.

The proposed 12,500 mw SUMP of NHPC has run into controversy with project affected people bitterly opposing it. The Siang Indigenous Farmers Federation (SIFF), which is leading an anti-dam protest, made it very clear during the meeting that they strongly opposed the proposed dam saying, “No dam, no survey.” Such a meeting is important so that everyone can share their opinion. The government also placed their views in the meeting through representatives. It is now very clear that the majority of the Siang basin project affected people do not support this project. The message is loud and clear. The government should not forcefully try to construct a dam without the consent of the affected people.