Guv extends Deepavali greetings

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: Governor K.T Parnaik has extended his warm greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Deepavali or Diwali.

He wished that the festivity would usher in peace, happiness and prosperity for all.

In his message, the Governor said that “Deepavali-the festival of lights encourages us to embrace truth and virtue, igniting the flames of compassion, love and righteousness in our hearts.

It inspires us to overcome challenges and continue on the path of progress and success.”

The Governor appealed to everyone to celebrate a noiseless and pollution-free Deepavali by avoiding loud fireworks.

“In the spirit of Swachh Bharat, let us ensure that our celebrations do not harm our health or the environment,” the Governor said in the message. (Raj Bhavan)