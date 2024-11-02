Arunachal Pradesh showcase success stories in conservation at CBD

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 1 Nov: A team of five delegates representing Arunachal Pradesh participated in the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) meeting held in Cali, Colombia, where they showcased success stories in conservation.

The delegation was headed by Ngilyang Tam, PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden of the state, during the convention held from October 21 to 31.

The CBD is the international legal instrument for the conservation of biological diversity, the sustainable use of its components, and the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the utilization of genetic resources. It has been ratified by 196 nations and serves as a key instrument for sustainable development. Its overall objective is to encourage actions that will lead to a sustainable future.

“The state government is prioritizing the conservation of its rich biodiversity. Accordingly, the delegation presented a series of major success stories related to the protection, conservation, and preservation of biodiversity, forests, and wildlife resources under the theme (No. 19) Sustainable Wildlife Management to garner global attention for our noble initiatives on this platform,” stated an official release.

They presented major success stories of the state government regarding the protection, conservation, and preservation of biodiversity, forests and wildlife resources to capture global attention.

The success of community participation in biodiversity conservation was exemplified by the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve (SBVCR)-a unique biodiversity conservation model. The Bugun community was represented by Shaleena Phinya, who serves as a coordinator and a member of the Forest Protection Squad in SBVCR. She is also a passionate wildlife photographer and filmmaker, having produced numerous wildlife documentaries on Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary, SBVCR and Bugun liocichla conservation. She is widely known in the state for her wildlife documentary film “The Bugun” and the liocichla film released in 2019. Phinya was accompanied by Yachang Kani, the Range Forest Officer of Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary and SBVCR, who has contributed to the successful management of wildlife in SBVCR.

Kani has been working tirelessly to mobilize communities, groups, youth and students to raise awareness about the significance of wildlife through various means, including empirical experiences and literary competitions.