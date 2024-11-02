Editor,

It has been noticed that there are some aspirants who are demanding for postponement of APPSCCE Preliminary which is scheduled to be held on 15th December 2024. Their demands may be genuine but the commission should also think about the other aspirants as well who have been waiting for this examination for the last four years. I don’t think there should be any issue for any serious aspirants regarding the examination schedule which was fixed by the commission. There are many aspirants like me who belong to a very humble family and are staying in the Itanagar region only for a better preparation for this examination. Now we are not only on the verge of hitting the age bar but for us staying in the capital region itself is very challenging. Along with our study we have to prioritise our rent fees and daily expenditure at least two to three months earlier so, we do not have to face financial instability during the peak time of our preparation. Thus, the postponement of the examination will not only demoralise our morale emotionally but we would have to pack our luggage and go back to our respective districts due to financial crunch.

Therefore, it is my humble request to the commission to kindly stick to the examination calendar and let the examination be held as per the schedule.

Serious Aspirant