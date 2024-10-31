Teacher arrested for alleged molestation and sexual abuse of minor student

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ROING, 30 Oct: One Chandan Upadhya from Uttar Pradesh, working as a Hindi teacher (Ad-hoc) at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Roing was arrested on 17 October for allegedly molesting, sexually abusing and insulting the modesty of an 11-year-old girl.

According to the FIR lodged at Roing police station on 17 October by the victim’s parents, the Hindi teacher on 12 October, around 11 am, called the minor over her parent’s phone saying that he had called the student to ask about her Hindi assignment and to tell the parents about the student’s performance in the examination.

The accused teacher sought permission from the parents that he wants to speak with the victim alone to counsel on her studies. The phone conversation was kept on loud speaker mode wherein the mother of the victim heard the teacher converse indecently with the minor and asking her not to tell anyone. This alerted the victim’s mother and she informed the father, who then recorded the phone conversation and later submitted the audio to the police.

The father in the FIR mentioned that the accused was heard making lewd appeals to his daughter.

After the phone conversation, the parents enquired their daughter following which the daughter started crying and told them that the accused teacher had on several occasions, touched her and other girl students inappropriately. The victim also narrated to the parents that all the students of her class and class 8 seniors were afraid of him due to this behavior.

Later, the school authorities following the police complaint, terminated the teacher on 20 October, with the letter issued from VKV Arunachal Pradesh Trust, Dibrugarh.

The accuse teacher is currently in judicial custody at judicial Jail Tezu under Lohit district. He was an ad-hoc Hindi teacher who came to the school on 17 July this year.

He was booked under section 75(1) (II) and (IV) /79/351(2) of BNS r/w Sections 8/12 of POCSO Act and 67 B of the IT Act.

Further investigation is on.