Postponement of examination will be unfair

Editor,

Amid calls for yet another postponement of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE), it’s essential to consider the struggles of aging and financially burdened aspirants. Many have waited four years for this chance, facing the risk of aging out of eligibility. Others, who come from economically challenged backgrounds, pay high rents to stay close to preparation resources or exam centers-costs that keep mounting with each delay.

Further postponements would be unfair to those who have waited, sacrificed and invested so much already. For their sake, let’s honor the current schedule and allow these candidates the chance they’ve earned.

Aspirants