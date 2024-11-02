Tackle rising online fraud promptly

Online fraudsters have repeatedly targeted the innocent people of Arunachal Pradesh, with many falling victim to these schemes over the years. The recent arrest of an online fraudster from Assam’s Barpeta district by Naharlagun police highlights this issue. The arrested fraudster, Yakub Ali, ran a fraudulent scheme through online platforms Vio5global.com and the OKX App. He enticed individuals to invest in a supposed networking business, promising high returns.

The rapid penetration of digital technologies in Arunachal Pradesh has enabled people to access a myriad of financial services, including banking, payments, and health care. However, this has also led to a significant surge in cyber fraud. Victims, often unaware, suffer financial losses and experience immense mental trauma. As the internet reaches even rural areas, more innocent people are becoming targets for these online fraudsters, which is deeply concerning.

There is an urgent need for widespread publicity to educate the public about online fraud. People must be made aware of these risks so they can protect themselves. Thousands of innocent individuals have fallen victim to such scammers, and it is time for authorities to take digital crime seriously.