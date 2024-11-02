Rahul Gupta gets Home Ministry’s award for dismantling UG extortion network

ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: Rahul Gupta, IPS, who served as Superintendent of Police in Arunachal Pradesh from October 2020 to February 2024, has been honored with the prestigious Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak by the Union Home Ministry. He is recognized for his exemplary investigation that dismantled an extortion network linked to insurgent groups.

While serving as SP Tirap, Rahul Gupta led a complex investigation that resulted in the arrest of Vito S. Awomi, a senior leader of the NSCN (U), along with two overground workers involved in an extensive extortion network. This network had been targeting government officials, business owners, and local leaders across Tirap, Changlang, Longding region. In collaboration with Nagaland police, his team gathered critical intelligence and executed high-risk arrests in Dimapur, disrupting network of intimidation and extortion in the region.

During his tenure in Arunachal Pradesh, Rahul Gupta served as SP in Kamle, East Kameng and Tirap districts. He implemented several initiatives aimed at reducing drug abuse and empowering young students in each district. Presently, SP Gupta is serving as SP, Crime & Cyber Crime in Goa.