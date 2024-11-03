RGU agri students demonstrate agricultural technique

DOIMUKH, 2 Nov: The fourth-year B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture students from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), participated in the Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) programme held at Lekhi village, Sopo, under Doimukh circle on Saturday.

During the programme, which was organized by the faculty of RGU’s Agriculture Sciences, the students demonstrated practical agricultural technique, the proper technique for soil collection, which is essential for soil testing and effective soil management.

The event also featured information sessions on a variety of government schemes designed to support farmers and rural communities. These included Chief Minister’s Agriculture Farm Mechanization, Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana, Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana, Dulari Kanya, Vidya Scheme etc.

Earlier, RAWE coordinator Dr. Avicha Tangjang emphasized the necessity of maintaining field sanitation, pointing out its role in disease prevention and in improving the quality of agricultural output.

She also encouraged the participants to cultivate entrepreneurial skills, which are essential in today’s competitive agricultural landscape.

RAWE co-coordinator Dr. Bai Koyu also addressed the gathering, underscoring the critical role of various rural development programs and recent advancements in the agricultural sector.

He emphasized the importance of demonstration-cum-awareness activities, explaining how they can bridge the knowledge gap among farmers and equip them with tools to enhance productivity and resilience.