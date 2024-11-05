Regulate cracker use

The deadly pollution caused by Diwali celebrations in Indian cities has become an annual fixture. This year, there was again open defiance of the Supreme Court’s directive and the government’s ban on the sale and use of firecrackers. In Arunachal Pradesh, people were bursting crackers without regard for the environment or the law. The authorities did not take any initiative to control the use of firecrackers.

The health effects of firecracker pollutants-ranging from particulate matter to toxic residue that lingers in the environment-are not unknown to the public. With little empathy for the suffering of vulnerable individuals, it is no surprise that the impact of noise and smoke on animals, both inside homes and on the streets, is often overlooked.

The impact of this inexplicable defiance of the firecracker ban was exacerbated by the reluctance of the authorities, including an unresponsive police force, to enforce it. This inaction may stem from opponents of the ban successfully framing the issue as an attack on the faith and customs of a particular community. Environmental concerns should not be viewed through a religious lens; instead, people should focus on the broader implications for the environment.

The Arunachal government also needs to make a concerted effort to prevent the bursting of firecrackers in the future.