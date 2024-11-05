GBPNIHE-NERC observes Vigilance Awareness Week

ITANAGAR, 4 Nov: A series of events were conducted by the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE), North-East Regional Centre, as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week being observed from 28 October to 3 November.

On 28 October, the faculty and staff of the GBPNIHE took the integrity pledge and on 1 November, an awareness program was organized at Vivekananda Central School, Itanagar. During the program, a speech competition on the theme “Role of Students for a Corruption-Free Society,” was organized. The winners of the speech competition were Kapu Kaka of Class-X (first position), Sameed Uddin- Class-IX (second position) and Asmid Sangma – Class -X (third position).

Over 70 participants took part in the event including the principal, vice-principal, teachers and students of Vivekananda Central School along with faculty and research scholars of GBPNIHE, NERC.