Shop owners fined, tobacco products seized during raids

ROING, 4 Nov: The anti-tobacco flying squad, Roing conducted unannounced raids in the Upper and Lower Market areas and nearby school areas here, under the banner of Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0 on Monday.

During the raids, which were headed by CO Talo Moyong, DPO Dr. N. Yirang along with 4 police personnel and DTCC staff, 13 shop owners were fined ?200 each. A total of Rs. 2600 was also collected as fine under Sec-7 (Prohibition on sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products without specified health warnings) and Rs. 200 from a shop owner under of Sec-6(b) (Prohibition on sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of an educational institution).

A total of 82.17 kgs of tobacco products were also seized and later disposed of under the supervision of Roing CO.

Further, all restaurant and hotel owners were made aware about Section-4 (Prohibition on smoking in any public place) and were ordered to display ‘No Smoking’ warning signage in their respective establishments. (DIPRO)